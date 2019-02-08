The details of the final season of Game of Thrones are being kept under wraps like a state secret, but HBO’s programming chief wants to assure fans that big things are coming – and Casey Bloys doesn’t just mean the Night King and dragons.

“I think any time you end a show this important and this big, a lot of people project onto a finale what they want it to be, what fans think it should be, hope it will be,” the exec said today as the premium cabler was giving its TCA presentation in Pasadena.

“The only thing I will say as a fan of the show is that I think the guys have done a brilliant job of ending the show in a dramatically satisfying and emotionally satisfying way,” Bloys said of the David Benioff and D.B. Weiss executive produced GoT. “I do believe that fans are going to be really really happy with how it all wraps up.”

The eighth and final season of the blockbuster based on George R. R. Martin’s books begins its six-episode saga April 14.

“As with all things Game of Thrones, there is a lot of speculation,” Bloys noted of how the final battle for the Iron Throne will play out. “All I can tell you as part of this season, is it is all spectacular.”

In terms of spectacular, Bloys also said that despite the added big bucks new-ish owners AT&T are injecting into HBO, it won’t be just GoT on the menu.

“When AT&T gave us the money to invest it was not with the caveat that it was all Game of Thrones,” he said of HBO’s biggest show. “It was for more programming, more of what we do. I think 2019 is a pretty good example of that. It is the most programming that we’ve ever done, none of it is programming that we would not have done two years ago or five years ago. It’s all high-quality, really well done programming.”

“So the money was not contingent on here’s more money but make it all Game of Thrones all the time. I don’t think that would be smart for us,” Bloys said. “I don’t think fans of the Game of Thrones franchise would want that.”

So, yes. Winter is coming.