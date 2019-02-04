FX has handed a series order to Y, its long-gestating drama based on the acclaimed post-apocalyptic science fiction DC comic book series Y: The Last Man, with Diane Lane (Man of Steel) set to lead the ensemble cast. Also starring are Barry Keoghan (The Killing of a Sacred Deer), Imogen Poots (Roadies), Lashana Lynch (Captain Marvel), Juliana Canfield (Succession), Marin Ireland (Sneaky Pete) and Amber Tamblyn (The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants). The series, from FX Productions, is slated to premiere in 2020. It was announced today by Nick Grad and Eric Schrier, Presidents of Original Programming, FX Networks and FX Productions, at TCA.

Macall Polay/FX

Co-created, written and executive produced by Michael Green (American Gods, Blade Runner 2049) and Aïda Mashaka Croal (Luke Cage, Turn), who also will serve co-showrunners, in Y, all of the men are dead. But one. Based on DC Comics’ acclaimed series Y: The Last Man by Brian K. Vaughan and Pia Guerra, Y traverses a post-apocalyptic world in which a cataclysmic event has decimated every male save for one lone human. The new world order of women will explore gender, race, class and survival.

Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson of Color Force (American Crime Story, Pose, Crazy Rich Asians) and Brian K. Vaughan executive produce and developed the series. Melina Matsoukas (Insecure, Master of None) directs the pilot episode and also serves as executive producer.

FX

“Y: The Last Man is a towering achievement among graphic novel storytelling and it’s been rewarding to work with this outstanding team,” said Grad. “Michael Green and Aïda Mashaka Croal have partnered with Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson to deliver a stunning new expression of this fascinating and timely story. Melina Matsoukas, who directed the pilot, did an incredible job bringing it to life with Diane Lane and this stellar cast.”

As Deadline previously reported, the project had been in the works at FX for several years, but had been on slow-track development because of Green’s busy schedule. Work on it accelerated after Green, along with Bryan Fuller, stepped down as showrunners on Starz’s American Gods. In January 2018, FX Networks CEO John Landgraf praised Green’s script and was optimistic about the project’s chances of getting a green light.

“Brian and Pia’s exploration of a world without men is a favorite for its depth, its humor, its insights and its monkey,” said Croal and Green. “Adapted today it offers us a cracked mirror to look at our own very cracked world. We thank them for their trust — we thank FX for their support — and we thank the casting gods for letting us work with this incredible group of actors.”

Y: The Last Man is a 60-issue science fiction comic book series published beginning in 2002. It received three Eisner Awards, and received the first Hugo Award for Best Graphic Story for Y: The Last Man, Volume 10.

Jacobson and Simpson added, “Y is our favorite comic book series ever and we are thrilled to FINALLY bring it to the screen. We are grateful that Brian entrusted it to us and FX, and can’t wait for the world to see Michael and Aïda’s adaptation.”