Despite Ryan Murphy leaving for Netflix, FX Networks CEO John Landgraf said that the TV creator’s staple series, American Horror Story and American Crime Story, will have many more cycles on the cable network even as it’s acquired by Disney. No end is in sight for either series. However, there isn’t an immediate concept in the wings for another Feud.

Landgraf as usual remained mum on the upcoming theme for the 9th season of American Horror Story. Season 8 was a fusion between the original Murder House season one and Coven season 3.

How long will AHS go? “Up to Ryan Murphy,” Landgraf told Deadline. “It’s up to how long he wants to keep going and how many years he has inspired ideas.”

On American Crime Story, Landgraf noted that there are four ideas on the table, but he doesn’t know which one will go first. “There’s the likelihood that they’ll all be produced over time,” he said.

However, you can nix the long-gestating Katrina version which was going to be Murphy’s sociological and human rights study on how New Orleans went sideways at the hands of city corruption during the hurricane. We hear that Scott Rudin, who own the rights to the Five Days at Memorial’ book, on which the most recent version of the Katrina ACS installment was based, may shop the project elsewhere.

Landgraf noted that several of the ideas are “in advanced stages. “I’m very optimistic that we will have something in the next couple of years, and I’m optimistic that we will have multiple more cycles of that show,” he told Deadline.