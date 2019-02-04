During Louis C.K.’s stand-up return in New York City last year, the former FX comedy series creator and Emmy-winning Louie writer joked that in the wake of the New York Times report that he masturbated in front of several female comics over the years, he “lost $35 million in an hour.”

One reporter today at TCA asked FX network boss John Landgraf his thoughts on C.K. in light of the fact that he made most of his money from the cable network.

“I think he can make light of it he he wants,” said Landgraf. “I’m sure losing all that money was painful for him.”

At last winter’s TCA, Landgraf revealed the results of an internal network investigation on C.K. after the New York Times fall 2017 story.

“We didn’t find any issues or complaints of any kind during the eight years we worked together,” Landgraf said of C.K. FX promptly cut their ties with the multihypenate following the sexual midconduct allegations.

The scandal also ruined the release of C.K.’s Toronto Film Festival premiere movie at the time, I Love You, Daddy. After Orchard bought the pic for $5M, C.K., as we exclusively reported, bought the movie back.

There was no mention at TCA today of C.K.’s ultimate return to FX.