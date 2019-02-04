It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia is in the middle of a two-season pickup, and has currently been renewed through a Season 14, tying ABC’s The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet as the longest-running live-action comedy series. But FX’s flagship half-hour series has a shot at holding the record by itself.

“As long as we can come to business terms that fit both our needs and they can continue to make episodes as good as they have been making, there is a good chance it may go past Season 14,” FX CEO John Landgraf said during the network’s TCA executive session.

That is consistent with comments executive producer Charlie Day has made that they are looking to do more seasons beyond the upcoming fourteenth.

It’s Always Sunny, developed by Rob McElhenney and Glenn Howerton, was the first comedy hit for FX. Written/executive produced by the duo and Day, the series stars the trio, Kaitlin Olson and Danny DeVito.

“It was the fist successful deconstruction and reconstruction of a sitcom,” Landgraf said today, who praised the five central characters as “five really hilarious degenerates who are most active schemers” who have been driving the series, and also acknowledged “the social issues” the series has been able to tackle.

And even in Season 13, “they made some of the best episodes,” Landgraf said.