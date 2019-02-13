EXCLUSIVE: Code Black alumna Emily Alyn Lind is set to lead the ensemble cast of Syfy’s dark comedy pilot (Future) Cult Classic from Shay Hatten (Ballerina), Lorne Michaels’ Broadway Video and Universal Content Productions. Joining Lind are series regulars in the project are AP Bio alum Jacob McCarthy, Cayden Boyd (Heathers), da’Vinchi/aka Abraham Juste (Grown-ish) and former The Quad star Zoe Renee.

Written by Hatten, (Future) Cult Classic combines the genres of slasher films, high school drama and speculative satire. It is set 18 years in the future and centers on a group of teens whose community is rocked by a 1990s slasher-movie obsessed serial killer. Our heroes quickly realize they’re being targeted and decide to take matters into their own hands and track down the killer—before time runs out.

Lind will play Bree, a classic 90s horror movie Final Girl trapped in the wrong decade. Growing up in a future dominated by technology and terrible electronic music, her love of pop culture from decades past marks her as an outsider– a status she wears as a badge of honor.

Clockwise from top left: Jacob McCarthy, Cayden Boyd, Zoe Renee, da’Vinchi Courtesy of Syfy

McCarthy will portray Andy, who has been Bree’s best friend for nearly a decade, and for nearly all of that time has wanted to be more. He has an enormous love of old horror movies, and, even more than Bree, tremendous disdain for the generation he grew up in.

Boyd is Henry, formerly popular, his social standing took a hit when he started dating Bree and hanging out with her friends– but he could care less. As a hot prospect in the emerging field of virtual reality spots, Henry has a promising future ahead of him– if he makes it out alive.

Da’Vinchi will play Peyton. If he was growing up in the 2010s, the world would be his oyster. A handsome guy and star football player, he should be at the top of the food chain– but with football going out of vogue, he’s not quite sure what his place is anymore. And he’s not happy about that.

Renee will portray Mila, another key member of our Scooby Gang, has always seemed a little disaffected from reality– the result of growing up in such an impersonal world. She always has a cheery optimism about her– a trait that starts to feel creepy when people in her town start dying.

Tim Kirkby (Veep) will executive produce and direct the pilot. Broadway Video executive produces.

Lind is coming off the last season of Code Black as a series regular opposite Marcia Gay Harden. On the film side, she just finished shooting The Shining sequel Dr. Sleep and will be seen this summer starring opposite Keanu Reeves in Replicas. She’s repped by Coast to Coast Talent Group and Industry Entertainment.

McCarthy most recently played the series regular role of Devin in NBC comedy series AP Bio and will next be seen in the lead role of Chad in feature The Last Summer opposite KJ Apa, Jacob Latimore and Tyler Posey He is repped by Brinda Bhatt/Station 3 Entertainment, Buchwald and Lorraine Brennan Management.

Cayden was a series regular on YouTube Red pilot Long Distance and had a major recurring arc on Heathers for Paramount TV. He’s repped by Abrams Artists Agency and Authentic Talent and Literary Management.

da’Vinchi/Aka Abraham Juste, an actor, model, influencer and spoken-word/rap artist, made his network TV debut this year, as Cash Mooney, on Black-ish spinoff Grown-ish. He’s repped by Pallas Management Group and CESD.

Renee previously starred as Noni Williams on BET’s The Quad. She will next be seen in the indie Gully, with Amber Heard, Charlie Plummer and Terrence Howard; and the feature Nancy Drew and the Hidden Staircase, produced by Ellen Degeneres. Renee is repped by Pantheon, Elevate Entertainment, J Pervis Talent Agency, and Meyer & Downs.