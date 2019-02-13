The much-anticipated Frozen 2 doesn’t hit theaters until Nov. 22, but this first-look teaser might, just might, hold the can’t-wait kids over for the time being. Opening with a gorgeous sequence in which Queen Elsa (Idina Menzel) attempts to conquer the sea with her icy powers, the 1:59-minute clip then reunites the queen with Princess Anna (Kristen Bell), Kristoff (Jonathan Groff), Sven the reindeer and Olaf the snowman.

Directed by Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck, Frozen 2 is produced by Peter Del Vecho, and features the voices of Menzel, Bell, Groff and Josh Gad. “Let It Go” songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez return to provide the music.

2013’s massive hit Frozen has grossed more than $1 billion worldwide. The 2018 Broadway musical version was nominated for three Tony Awards and continues to pull strong, near sell-out crowds at the St. James Theatre.

Walt Disney Animation Studios’ release Frozen 2 to U.S. theaters on Nov. 22.

Check out the new teaser above.