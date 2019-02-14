Did we want to watch a trailer? Yes, we watched a trailer. Disney’s Frozen 2 to be specific, a whole 116.4M of us in the teaser’s first 24 hours.

That makes the pic the most-watched trailer of all-time for an animated film, besting the 113.6M views clocked for Incredibles 2.

There is something to be said about how online trailer views translate into B.O. numbers — at least at this point in time. We saw this with New Line’s It which turned into a hit with a record horror pic debut of $123.4M. Incredibles 2 owns the best domestic debut ever for an animated pic with $182.6M. It would not be a shocker if Frozen 2 notches a November opening record of some sort. The 2013 film owns the Thanksgiving 5-day opening of all-time with $93.5M. Frozen 2 opens the weekend before Thanksgiving on Nov. 22. Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee direct.

Disney is racking up the 24-hour trailer-view records: Avengers: Endgame notched the-all-time record back in December with 289M views, followed by the Thanksgiving day drop of The Lion King which drew 224.6M views, ranking third behind Avengers: Infinity War (238M views).

Per RelishMix, all these views aren’t organic. As is typical for studios, autoplay is built into these figures (meaning when the trailer plays automatically when you log onto Facebook or another social platform). Studios will pay for the trailer to be placed and targeted to audiences. The official YouTube trailer of Frozen 2 has clocked 13.6M views and on Film Select’s YouTube page it has pulled in another 10M.