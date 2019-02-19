Friends From College won’t be back for another semester. Show co-creator Nicholas Stoller took to Twitter to announce that the Netflix comedy won’t be returning for your bingeing pleasure.

“Friends from College will not be returning for a third season,” Stoller wrote. “Thanks to everyone who watched it. Happy Presidents’ Day!”

Friends From College premiered July 14, 2017 to middling reviews, but was renewed for an eight-episode second season a month after it was released. Co-created by Stoller and Francesca Delbanco The comedy’s all-star ensemble included Keegan-Michael Key, Cobie Smulders, Annie Parisse, Nat Faxon, Fred Savage and Jae Suh Park. The six of them portray as from Harvard who have interwoven and oftentimes complicated relationships with one another as they face down their 40s while living in New York City. The series is described as a comedic exploration of old friendships, former romantic entanglements and balancing adult life with nostalgia for the past. Stoller directed the series while Delbanco served as a writer.