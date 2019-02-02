As usual, Fox’s Last Man Standing won the Friday night ratings demo wars, but the farewell to actor George Eads on CBS’s MacGyver proved to be a strong audience draw as well.

Last Man Standing returned from a two-week hiatus to cop a 1.1/6 and 6 million viewers to lead the Friday demographics, a slight drop from the show’s last airing.

But MacGyver also had a solid night, scoring 0.8/4 and 6.99 million viewers in the 8 PM slot as it bid farewell to co-lead George Eads.

Trailing in the hour were ABC’s Fresh Off The Boat (0.7/4 and 3.29 million, holding serve), NBC’s Blindspot (0.5/3 and 3.86 million down a tenth)) and The CW’s Dynasty (0.2/1 and 0.64).

The rest of Fox’s night saw The Cool Kids down a tenth (0.9/4 and 4.69 million) while Hell’s Kitchen was up a tenth to 0.8/4 and 3.05 million.

CBS rode the MacGyver momentum for a steady night, with Hawaii Five-O (0.8/4 and 7.82 million) and Blue Bloods (0.8/4 and 9.13 million) maintaining their demo pace of the previous airings.

For NBC, The Blacklist scored an 0.5/3 and 3.65 million, with Dateline at 0.5/3 and 2.32 million, both down a tenth.

Also down a tenth at ABC were Speechless (0.5/3 and 2.39 million) and newsmag 20/20 (0.7/4, 4.22 million).

For The CW, Dynasty was up a tenth (0.2/1 and 0.64 milliion), with Crazy Ex-Girlfriend even with another 0.1/1 and 0.41 million.

In the overall network race, Fox had an 0.9/4 and 4.20 total audience, while CBS was at 0.8/4 and 7.98 million.