Another Friday, another demo win for Fox’s Last Man Standing, as back-to-back episodes dominated the demo ratings shares, scoring a 1.1/6 and 6.12 million viewers at 8 PM, then staying strong with a 1.0/5 and 5.63 million at 8:30 PM

But the twin knockouts didn’t particularly help Fox’s new legal drama Proven Innocent, which debuted to an 0.5/3 and 3.09 million at 9 PM, going up against tough competition elsewhere.

On CBS, the debut of Levy Tran as a new character on MacGyver saw it score an 0.7/4, but a huge 6.42 million in viewers. That spurred follower Hawaii Five-O to 0.8/4 and 7.27 million viewers, with 10 PM’s Blue Bloods scoring the night’s top total viewers with 8.87 million viewers and demos of 0.8/4.

CBS also won the overall network race, scoring an 0.8/4 and 7.52 million.

At ABC, the 8 PM Fresh Off The Boat had a 0.7/4 and 3.14 million viewers as the lead-in to Speechless, which had an 0.5/3 and 2.35 million viewers. 20/20 closed the night on a strong note, scoring an 0.7/4 and 4.04 for its two-hour slot.

NBC’s Blindspot was at 0.5/3 and 2.92 million viewers, with The Blacklist at 0.6/3 and 3.59 million. Newsmag Dateline closed the evening at 0.6/3 and 3.01 million.

The CW’s Whose Line Is It Anyway? had an 0.2/1 and 0.91 million to kick off at 8 PM, dipping in total audience to 0.80 but holding at 0.2/1 for the second half-hour. A repeat of Penn & Teller: Fool Us came in at 0.2/1 and 0.80 million to close at 9 PM.