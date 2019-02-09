A two-hour finale for Hell’s Kitchen meant there was no room on the Fox schedule for perennial Friday ratings champion Last Man Standing.

That left the field wide open for CBS, and Big Brother: Celebrity Edition was the winner, scoring a 1.0/5 in demographics and a total of 4.40 million viewers to top the night. That was actually down a tenth from its Thursday night, but enough to carry the evening. Blue Bloods also dipped, scoring a 0.7/4 at 10 PM, but luring in an impressive 7.53 million total viewers.

The Fox Hell’s Kitchen finale saw season six returnee Ariel Fox vindicated by taking home the crown, coming back older, wiser and tastier to beat the season 18 competition. The two-hour show had an 0.8/4 and 3.19 total audience, holding its gains from last week over the broadcast’s duration.

NBC saw Blindspot (0.5/3 and 3.49 milliion) and Dateline ( 0.5/3 and 2.79 million) holding serve on their scores, while The Blacklist hit 0.6/3 and 4.2 million, up a tenth.

On ABC, the annual rerun of Be My Valentine, Charlie Brown scored a 0.6/3 and 3.30 million. Surging newsmag 20/20 was at 0.8/4 and 5.16 million, up a tenth in demos and a million in total viewers. Since expanding to two hours at the start of 2019, 20/20 has been beating NBC’s Dateline, marking its longest winning streak in two years.

Over at The CW, Dynasty was at 0.2/1 and 0,66, while Crazy Ex-Girlfriend was at 0,1.1 and 0.43, both holding steady from last week.

In the network race, CBS was at 0.9/5 and 5.44 million total viewers to win, topping second place ABC, which came in at 0.7/4 and 4.54 million.