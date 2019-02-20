EXCLUSIVE: Newcomer Gigi Zumbado, Jessika Van (Seoul Searching) and Davi Santos (Tell Me a Story, 47 Meters Down: Uncaged) are set as series regulars opposite Jordin Sparks, Matt Shively and Brooks Brantly in Freeform’s new comedy series Besties (working title).

Freeform

Zumbado will play Jesi, a free-spirited 23-year-old Cuban American, raised by two adoring gay dads, who is more than thrilled to find out she has a half-sister (Zumbado). Van will portray Luna, Becca’s (Sparks) roommate and a brilliant med student who is No. 1 in her class but has no intention of being a doctor. Santos will play Simon, the assistant to a high-powered agent, who is constantly at odds with Jesi.

Set in Los Angeles, the series will follow Becca and her newly discovered half-sister Jesi as they’re thrown into each other’s lives by an online genetics test and have to figure out how to go from strangers to sisters.

Ranada Shepard, Casey Johnson and David Windsor created the sereis and serve as executive producers. Kenya Barris also is an EP. Besties is produced by ABC Signature Studios.

Zumbado is repped by CESD and Industry Entertainment. Van is repped by Untitled Entertainment and CAA.