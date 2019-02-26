Saidah Arrika Ekulona (Bull) has been cast as a series regular and Uta Briesewitz (Westworld) has been tapped to direct CBS’ drama pilot Frankenstein, a modern interpretation of the classic tale in a cop procedural setting.

Written/executive produced by Jason Tracey and directed/executive produced by Briesewitz, Frankenstein centers on a San Francisco homicide detective, Escher, who’s mysteriously brought back to life after being killed in the line of duty. But as he resumes his old life and he and his wife realize he isn’t the same person he used to be, they zero in on the strange man behind his resurrection – Dr. Victor Frankenstein.

Ekulona plays Capt. Mills, who is in charge at a crime scene and everywhere she goes, intelligent, decisive, tough but not without compassion or humor. Mills is Escher’s boss with the San Francisco Police Department. Like his other friends and family, she’s stunned when he returns six months after he was presumed dead in an attack at his home.

Elementary creator Rob Doherty executive produces as part of his overall deal with the studio, CBS TV Studios.

Briesewitz was just set to direct the first two episodes of The Wheel of Time, Amazon’s series adaptation of Robert Jordan’s fantasy epic. She has directed on numerous television series including The Deuce, This Is Us, Jessica Jones, Orange Is the New Black, Jane the Virgin, Fear the Walking Dead and the upcoming third season of Stranger Things. She started off as a cinematographer, earning an Emmy nomination for Hung. She’s repped by UTA.

Ekulona, who has recurred on CBS’ Bull and Kevin Can Wait, is repped by Gersh and Trademark Talent.