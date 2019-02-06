Fox is developing an adaptation of graphic novel Talent with Justified showrunner Graham Yost.

The broadcast network has partnered with Boom! Studios, the comic book publisher behind the graphic novel, Neil Moritz and his Original Films firm and Sony Pictures Television to develop it as a one-hour drama. Fox has committed to a script with a significant penalty with an eye on a straight-to-series order.

This comes after a number of attempts to turn the graphic novel, which was created by Christopher Golden and Tom Sniegoski, into a feature film. Fast & Furious franchise producer Moritz had previously eyed a big-screen adaptation, while the project was also previously set up at Universal Studios.

Talent follows Nicole Dane, who wakes up in a hospital and learns she is the sole survivor of a tragic accident that claimed the lives of 148 people. As rumors around her ‘miraculous’ survival begin to swirl, Dane discovers she has inherited the talents of those who perished. Armed with these new abilities, she must use her second chance to bring closure to their unfinished stories and solve the mystery of the accident, all while trying to escape a past that continues to haunt her.

Yost, who has also previously exec produced FX’s The Americans, will write and act as exec producer, while Moritz, Pavun Shetty, Toby Jaffe, Stephen Christy and Ross Richie will also exec produce. Golden and Sniegoski will act as co-Eps.

Michael Thorn, President of Entertainment at Fox Broadcasting Company, said “When I first read Talent, I was immediately hooked, as it took me on an incredible journey I’ll never forget. This project accomplishes two professional goals of mine: work again with Graham Yost, one of the finest creators in the business; and transition Talent from feature development into the world to television. In Graham, Neal Moritz, Sony and Boom, we have the perfect partners who have the vision to bring this fantastic story and its characters to life as we take these important steps in building future Fox.”

Yost added,“I am very excited to be adapting this wonderful graphic novel. I think this could be a thrilling, emotional and, if I don’t blow it, thought-provoking show. It’s great to be working with Charlie Collier, Michael Thorn and the team at Fox.”

Yost is repped by CAA’s Sonya Rosenfeld and Barnes’ Jared Levine; Moritz is repped by UTA’s Mickey Berman and Matt Rice; Golden and Sniegoski are repped by Matt Saver and Boom Comics’s Steven Christy and Ross Richie are repped by UTA’s David Park.