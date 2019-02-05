Fox has ordered two more drama pilots. They are Deputy, an hourlong police procedural from Bright helmer David Ayer, Gangster Squad writer Will Beall and eOne; and an untitled hourlong dramedy (fka Let’s Spend the Night Together), inspired by the French series Quadras, from Californication creator Tom Kapinos, Empire director and executive producer Sanaa Hamri, Endemol Shine North America and 20th Century Fox TV. Deputy had received a script commitment with penalty, and Untitled Tom Kapinos had gotten a put pilot commitment.

Shutterstock

Written by Beall with Ayer set to direct, Deputy centers on Deputy Bill Hollister, a career lawman who’s very comfortable kicking down doors and utterly lost in a staff meeting. But when the LA County Sheriff drops dead, Bill becomes acting sheriff of Los Angeles County, in charge of 10,000 sworn deputies policing a modern Wild West.

Beall executive produces with Ayer and Long via their Cedar Park. Like all new projects from indie studios this pitch season, eOne’s Deputy will be a co-production with Fox.

Shutterstock/20th Century Fox TV

Written by Kapinos, inspired by the French series Quadras from Endemol Shine France, the Untitled Tom Kapinos Drama is a structurally inventive dramedy, in which the entire first season takes place over the course of single night at a wedding. As we get to know the wedding party, we’ll learn surprising reveals about both their present and past. We’ll see that things aren’t always what they seem and explore the complicated bonds of love, friendship and family at different stages of life.

Kapinos executive produces with Hamri, who also directs as part of her overall deal with 20th TV. Sharon Levy and Nicolas Coppermann executive produce for Endemol Shine North America. Francois-Xavier Demaison, who starred in the French series, also executive produces. 20th Century Fox TV and Endemol Shine North America co-produce.

Deputy and the Tom Kapinos project join Fox drama pilots Filthy Rich and Prodigal Son this season.

Beall is repped by CAA, Management 360, and attorney Jeff Frankel. Cedar Park is repped by CAA. Hamri is repped by CAA, Larry Kennar, and attorney Patti Felker. Kapinos is repped by CAA and attorney Patti Felker.