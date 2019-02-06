Fox has ordered two additional pilots, AI thriller drama neXT from 24: Legacy co-creator/executive producer Manny Coto, This Is Us directors/executive producers John Requa and Glenn Ficarra and 20th Century Fox TV; and single-camera comedy Adam & Eve, based on the French-Canadian format, from writer Jon Beckerman (Ed), original series producers Avanti Groupe and 20th Century Fox TV.

Written on spec by Coto, neXt is described as a propulsive, fact-based thriller grounded in the latest A.I. research. It features a brilliant but paranoid former tech CEO who joins a Homeland Cybersecurity Agent and her team to stop the world’s first artificial intelligence crisis: the emergence of a rogue AI with the ability to continuously improve itself. Marrying pulse-pounding action with a layered examination of how technology is invading our lives and transforming us in ways we don’t yet understand, the series also presents us with a villain like we’ve never seen before, one whose greatest weapon against us is ourselves.

Coto executive produces alongside Requa and Ficarra, who also direct, and Charlie Gogolak of Zaftig Films for 20th TV where Zaftig is under a deal.

This is the third drama spec by 20th TV to get a pilot order this season, joining Surveillance at CBS and Heart of Life at ABC, and the studio’s fifth spec overall picked up to pilot, along with comedies Happy Accident and Nana.

Coto is repped by WME and Bloom Hergott.

Written by Beckerman, Adam & Eve, based on the French-Canadian format, follows one couple at three stages of their relationship — young and passionate, middle-aged with kids, and navigating retirement. It’s a comedy about the big questions: What makes a marriage last? Do people ever really change? And, after 40 years together, why can’t we pick a place for dinner without it turning into a whole, you know, “thing?”

Beckerman executive produces with Avanti Group’s Claude Meunier and Luc Wiseman. 20th Century Fox TV is the studio.

Adam & Eve is Fox’s second single-camera comedy pilot order this season, joining Richard Lovely, along with multi-cams Geniuses and Patty’s Auto.

neXT is the fifth drama pilot ordered this season by Fox, joining Deputy, Filthy Rich, Prodigal Son and Untitled Tom Kapinos Drama.