Following the 2018 release of Fox 2000’s highly emotive YA drama The Hate U Give, the studio is reuniting with New York Times bestselling author Angie Thomas and the team behind the film for a feature iteration of Thomas’ second novel, On The Come Up. George Tillman Jr. is directing the follow-up for Temple Hill and State Street Pictures.

On The Come Up, slated to be published tomorrow via HarperCollins imprint Balzer & Bray, centers on 16-year-old Bri, who wants to be one of the greatest rappers of all time. As the daughter of an underground hip-hop legend who died right before he hit big, Bri’s got massive shoes to fill. But it’s hard to get your come up when you’re labeled a hoodlum at school, and your fridge at home is empty after your mom loses her job. So Bri pours her anger and frustration into her first song, which goes viral…for all the wrong reasons.

Bri soon finds herself at the center of a controversy, portrayed by the media as more menace than MC. But with an eviction notice staring down her family, Bri doesn’t just want to make it—she has to. Even if it means becoming the very thing the public has made her out to be.

Thomas is producing the pic with Marty Bowen, Isaac Klausner and John Fischer of Temple Hill alongside Robert Teitel, Tillman and Jay Marcus from State Street. Elizabeth Gabler, Erin Siminoff and Molly Saffron will oversee production on behalf of Fox.

The Hate U Give, which starred Amandla Stenberg and Russell Hornsby, grossed more than $32 million at the worldwide box office and was well received by critics, with many pointing to Stenberg’s breakout performance. The film tackled socially relevant issues like violence, identity, and injustice. The book has remained on the New York Times Best Sellers list for more than 100 weeks.

Thomas is repped by UTA and Brooks Sherman of Janklow & Nesbit.