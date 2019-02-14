Michael Tammero has a new gig at Fox News Channel. The 22-year company veteran has been appointed SVP Event Marketing and host of on-air entertainment programming, effective immediately.

In his new job, Tammero will cover entertainment and pop culture across all platforms including Fox News Channel, Fox Business Network, Fox Nation, Fox News Digital, the affiliate news service Fox News Edge and Fox News Radio. He had been leading day-to-day marketing at FNC and will continue in that role.

“To come out of business school and run marketing working alongside the best team in media has been a dream come true,” said Tammero, who joined the network as an intern in 1997. “I move on with both FNC and FBN at No. 1 and look forward to tackling this exciting new on-air opportunity [FNC and FBC CEO] Suzanne Scott has offered me.”

In his on-air role, Tammero recently co-hosted the Fox Nation Watch party and Facebook livestream during FNC’s New Year’s Eve special. In addition, Tammero helmed the cable news net’s coverage of the Academy Awards, Golden Globes and the Screen Actors Guild Awards for the past seven years. He also has hosted a signature entertainment segment In the FoxLight.

He started his career in the marketing field and transitioned to TV as production assistant and director of audience services for Rush Limbaugh’s Roger Ailes-produced 1990s show.