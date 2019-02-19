Fox News has promoted company veteran John Finley to EVP Development and added oversight of Fox Nation to his duties. He will run its nascent streaming service as well as continuing to develop all new programs, series and documentaries for Fox News.

Finley has developed all of Fox Nation’s short- and longform programming and was instrumental in the 2018 launch of Fox Nation. The standalone direct-to-consumer platform now offers more than 600 hours of content ranging from historical documentaries to political and lifestyle series.

“John has played a fundamental part in the development of some of our most successful and signature programs,” said Suzanne Scott, CEO of Fox News and Fox Business Network, to whom Finley will report. “For nearly two decades, he has been an asset to the network and we are looking forward to him taking on this new key role in overseeing Fox Nation.”

Finley has spent the past 19 years at Fox News, where he began as an executive producer. Most recently, he oversaw the development of several FNC series, including The Next Revolution with Steve Hilton and Life Liberty & Levin and the documentary The Man Who Killed Usama Bin Laden. He also was involved in the development and planning of all the network’s presidential debates during the 2016 election cycle as well as its senatorial and gubernatorial election town halls.

In his former role as SVP Development and Production, Finley oversaw the latter group, which will now be run by Scott Wilder, who has been named VP Field and Production Operations. Wilder will report to Sharri Berg, COO of Fox Television Stations and SVP News Operations at Fox News Channel.