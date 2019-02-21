Fox News Channel anchor Chris Wallace will interview Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Kirsten GIllibrand on Special Report on Monday, February 25.

Earlier in the afternoon, Gillibrand will be joined by Jon Stewart at a Capitol Hill press conference where which she will introduce bipartisan bill, “Never Forget the Heroes: Permanent Authorization of the September 11th Victim Compensation Fund Act.”

She will discuss the bill, and her campaign, with Wallace, who is subbing for Bret Baier on the program that day.

The legislation is intended to ensure that all 9/11 first responders and survivors injured by the toxins at Ground Zero and have certified 9/11 illnesses would receive full compensation through the September 11th Victim Compensation Fund now and going forward, as more become ill with 9/11 cancers.

Monday morning, Stewart also will appear on Fox News Channel; he will be interviewed on America’s Newsroom to support 9/11 first responders and survivors.

Stewart and 9/11 demolition supervisor John Feal will sit down with Sandra Smith at the Fox News bureau in Washington, D.C. to preview the compensation fund bill.