Fox Corp has named Fox Television Stations chief financial officer Joseph Dorrego as Chief Investor Relations Officer and EVP Corporate Initiatives. He will lead the development and execution of the investor relations program and oversee other initiatives at the company that will come into being when Disney’s merger with 21st Century Fox is completed likely the he first half of this year.

Dorrego had previously been VP Investor Relations at 21st Century Fox, and before that he was VP Finance. In the new company he will report to COO John Nallen.

“Joe will play an important role as Fox Corporation looks to engage and inform shareholders and the financial community,” Nallen said. “Not only is he incredibly familiar with Fox’s portfolio of assets and our vision for the company’s future, Joe also possesses a deep understanding of our industry that will enable him to highlight our unique position in the market.”

As regulators in South America continue to conduct their review of the Disney-Fox deal following signoff from governments in the U.S., UK, China and elsewhere, Fox said it is ready to start trading as Fox Corp. An SEC Form 10 officially registering the newly pared down company took effect February 5.