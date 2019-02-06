Fox Entertainment chairman Charlie Collier avoided directly addressing Lethal Weapon star Damon Wayans’ comments that he would be leaving the show after Season 3 for health reasons, but he indicated indirectly that this might not be the end of the reboot, which underwent a co-lead change after Season 2.

Wayans made headlines with his bombshell announcement in October that he was planning to leave the Fox series after the first 13 episodes of Season 3 are completed because of the toll working on the show had been taking on his health as a diabetic. Since then, he agreed to do two additional episodes, and I have been hearing the veteran actor and Lethal Weapon producer Warner Bros TV had worked out a framework where he potentially could continue working with accommodations made to alleviate the burden of long filming hours.

There has been optimism that Lethal Weapon could go beyond three seasons on Fox with new leading duo Wayans and Seann William Scott, who replaced Clayne Crawford, fired for bad behavior on set. And in an interview with Deadline today, creator/executive producer Matt Miller confirmed to Deadline that Wayans has been doing great since his work hours were changed around, adding, “I’m very hopeful that he will return.”

While he stated that he cannot discuss renewals, Collier was complimentary of Lethal Weapon‘s performance and hinted that any production issues with Wayans may have been resolved, stating repeatedly that everyone is “working in lockstep.”

“I think that the show has hit its stride, and it has done quite well [recently],” Collier said.