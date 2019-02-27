Hugh Grant’s Charles and Andi MacDowell’s Carrie are back in the first clip for the charity spin-off of classic Brit flick Four Weddings And A Funeral.

The BBC and NBC have unveiled a trailer for the return of Richard Curtis’ film, which features much of the original cast, who reunited to make short film One Red Nose Day And A Wedding.

There’s speculation that it’s set at Charles’ daughter’s wedding and the clip certainly suggests nuptials.

Richard Curtis, who wrote the original film and is the co-founder of charity telethon Red Nose Day, has written the short for the 2019 edition of the charity fundraiser. Cast will include Grant, MacDowell, Kristin Scott Thomas, John Hannah, Rowan Atkinson, James Fleet, David Haig, Sophie Thompson, David Bower, Robin McCaffrey, Anna Chancellor, Rupert Vansittart, Simon Kunz, Sara Crowe and Timothy Walker. They will be joined by special guests.

Four Weddings director Mike Newell has returned to direct the new installment, which picks up 25 years after the original film. The short will premiere on BBC One on Friday, March 15 and will It feature as part of NBC’s programming for Red Nose Day USA on May 23. The film has the support of Four Weddings rights holder MGM, which is good news for its forthcoming Mindy Kaling-penned adaptation for Hulu.