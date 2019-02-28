Like an earlier teaser, the new official trailer for FX’s Fosse/Verdon offers plenty of glimpses of Cabaret dancers and onstage strutters, but now we’re seeing more personal scenes of Broadway’s famous couple in good times and bad.

The limited series chronicles five decades in what FX calls the “romantic and creative partnership” of director and choreographer Bob Fosse (Sam Rockwell) and dancer and actress Gwen Verdon (Michelle Williams). Describes FX: “Only Bob can create the groundbreaking musicals that allow Gwen to showcase her greatness. Only Gwen can realize the unique vision in Bob’s head. Together, they will change the face of American entertainment – at a perilous cost.”

The new trailer also provides peeks at the Broadway milieu of the era, including the newcomer Ann Reinking (Margaret Qualley) who will follow in Verdon’s footsteps in more ways than one.

Also depicted in the series: playwright and screenwriter Paddy Chayefsky (Norbert Leo Butz); former modern dancer turned homemaker Joan Simon (Aya Cash); Joan’s husband, the comedic genius, playwright Neil Simon (Nate Corddry); and legendary theater producer and director Hal Prince (Evan Handler).

Executive producers are Thomas Kail, Steven Levenson, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Joel Fields, Sam Rockwell, Michelle Williams and George Stelzner, with Fox 21 Television Studios and FX Productions producing. Levenson wrote the premiere episode, which was directed by Kail. Actress, dancer and producer Nicole Fosse (daughter of Fosse and Verdon) serves as a key Creative Consultant, Co-Executive Producer and oversees The Verdon Fosse Legacy. Co-Producer Andy Blankenbuehler and Susan Misner choreograph. Erica Kay serves as Producer.

Fosse/Verdon debuts April 9 on FX. Check out the new trailer above, and here is the show’s poster art: