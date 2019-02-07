EXCLUSIVE: U.S. distributor-producer Forrest Films, based on the Warner Bros. lot, has promoted producer-actress Christina Moore (Claws) to Vice President of Development and Production and Ava Rettke (Ride) to Director of Development and Production. The duo were previously at ESX Entertainment, which folded into Forrest last year.

Forrest has also signed veteran producer Hadeel Reda to an overall production deal following their collaboration on the movies Ride starring rapper Ludacris and American Wrestler, which was released by Warner Bros. Home Entertainment. Forrest and Reda plan to produce three movies together over the next two years.

Former Disney International exec Reda has run Purple Pictures since 2004. Her executive producer credits include 16 Blocks with Bruce Willis, Heartbreakers with Sigourney Weaver and Scorched with Woody Harrelson. She will work closely with Forrest Films President of Worldwide Marketing and Distribution, Scott Kennedy, on international distribution.

Forrest, which is fronted by Lucas Oil founder Forrest Lucas and race car driver-turned-actor/producer Ali Afshar, launched a distribution arm late last year. Set to be released this year are Ride, Bennett’s War, Roped, American Fighter, Lady Driver, The Stand At Paxton County and Wheels Of Fortune.

The company’s recent expansion is supported by a media fund backed by Forrest Lucas, who is founder and owner of Lucas Oil Products, Inc., MAVTV, Lucas Oil Speedway, and has the naming rights to the Indianapolis Colts’ Stadium, Lucas Oil Stadium.