State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert has withdrawn her name from consideration for to become United Nations ambassador.

“I am grateful to President Trump and Secretary [Mike] Pompeo for the trust they placed in me for considering me for the position of U.S. ambassador to the United Nations,” Nauert said in the statement. “However, the past two months have been grueling for my family and therefore it is in the best interest of my family that I withdraw my name from consideration.

She went on to describe her time working in the administration as being “one of the highest honors of my life.”

Before joining the Trump administration, she co-anchored Fox News Channel’s morning show Fox & Friends.

Before Fox, Nauert was an ABC News correspondent contributing to World News Tonight, Good Morning America and Nightline. She also had prior D.C. experience, working as a government affairs consultant on health insurance, tax and Social Security issues.