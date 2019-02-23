20th Century Fox said that it will release James Mangold’s untitled Ford Vs. Ferrari movie on November 15, 2019, putting it squarely into the film awards-season corridor. It had been dated for June 28 and now takes over the mid-month slot previously held by Matthew Vaughn’s next Kingsman movie.

That pic, which will serve as a prequel to the previous two Kingsmen movies, will now be released February 14, 2020.

Fox also solidified another 2020 bow, setting a July 3 release for the Ryan Reynolds-Shawn Levy team-up Free Guy.

Mangold’s Ford-Ferrari movie stars Matt Damon as Carroll Shelby Carroll and current Oscar Best Actor nominee Christian Bale as British driver Ken Miles and centers on a team of American engineers and designers dispatched by Ford to build a new race car to defeat the perennially dominant Ferrari at the 1966 Le Mans World Championship.

Tracy Letts, Jon Bernthal, Caitriona Balfe, Noah Jupe, Paul Sparks and Jack McMullen also star, and the pic now joins a date that includes New Line’s Bill Condon movie The Good Liar with Ian McKellen and Helen Mirren.

Free Guy, acquired as a Matt Lieberman spec in 2016, is in the vein of The Truman Show and stars Reynolds as a bank teller stuck in his routine who discovers he’s a background character in the open-world action-adventure video game Free City, and he is the only one capable of saving his world. Levy directs.