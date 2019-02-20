EXCLUSIVE: Amazon Studios has hired Fleabag producer Lydia Hampson to oversee its scripted drive in the UK.

Deadline understands Hampson is set to join the digital TV giant next week and will be tasked with growing its drama and comedy originals out of London.

This comes after it unveiled The Power its first major commission to emerge out of its UK division, which is run by Director of European Originals Georgia Brown. The show, which was announced by Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke at last week’s TCA, is an adaptation of Naomi Alderman’s book and is produced by Jane Featherstone’s British indie Sister Pictures with The Handmaid Tale’s Reed Morano exec producing.

Hampson joins from Two Brothers Pictures, the All3Media-backed producer responsible for Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s cult comedy. Hampson produced the first and second season of the show. She’s experienced working with Amazon as the SVOD service co-produces the dark comedy with BBC Three.

Having got her break producing live comedy with talent such as Eddie Izzard, Simon Amstell, and Cardinal Burns, she worked with Tim Key on Single White Slut and produced Channel 4’s Mark Heap comedy The Art of Foley. She also produced Two Brothers Pictures’ ITV drama Cheat, which stars Katherine Kelly and Molly Windsor.

Brown is rapidly putting together her European creative team and Hampson’s hire follows the appointment of Dan Grabiner. The former ITN Productions head of development will oversee non-scripted at the company in the UK. Former Fremantle and Shine exec Brown is looking to bolster Amazon’s executive ranks in a number of markets including France, Germany, Italy and Spain as it starts to make waves outside of the U.S.

Last week, it unveiled a raft of global titles including María Dueñas adaptation La Templanza and period drama El Cid from Spain, a crime drama from The Young Pope producer Wildside out of Italy and gritty drug drama Wir Kinder vom Bahnhof Zoo from Germany.