Aubrey Dollar, Benjamin Levy Aguilar, Corey Cott & Mark L. Young are set to co-star opposite Kim Cattrall in Filthy Rich, Fox’s soapy drama pilot from The Help writer-director Tate Taylor, Imagine Television and 20th Century Fox TV.

Written and to be directed by Taylor based on the New Zealand series, Filthy Rich is described as a larger-than-life Southern gothic dramedy that revolves around two strong, sharp women, Margaret Monroe (Cattrall) and and Ginger Sweet, who will go to any length to protect their loved ones and get their due. When the wealthy CEO of the world’s largest Christian network dies in a plane crash, his wife and adult children are stunned to discover he has grown, illegitimate kids who are also in his will. When the steel azalea matriarch of the family tries to pay them to go away, these newly legitimized heirs have very different ideas and insist on not only staying in town but becoming part of the family empire.

Dollar plays Margaret’s daughter Rose Monroe, a sarcastic but kind-hearted clothing designer who yearns to be real and find her own voice apart from her family.

Cott plays her brother Eric Monroe. Married with two kids, he’s the Senior VP of Operations at the conservative Christian Sunshine Network, which was created by his powerhouse parents.

Fox

Aguilar plays Antonio Rivera, a tattooed, up-and-coming boxer and single dad who finds himself wondering if a life with his new family in New Orleans might be the best thing for his toddler.

Young plays Jason Conley, an attractive, loyal young man who runs a weed business at a ranch in Colorado.

Taylor is executive producing with his producing partner John Norris via Wyolah Films alongside Imagine’s Grazer and Francie Calfo. Overseeing for Imagine TV are Anna Culp and Jillian Kugler.

Dollar was last seen on Vince Gilligan’s CBS drama series Battle Creek. She is repped by Gersh and Industry Entertainment.

Born and raised in Guatemala, Aguilar was poised to move to Israel and honor his Jewish ancestry but instead moved to Los Angeles to follow his Hollywood dreams. This was his first pilot test. He is repped by Main Title Entertainment, HRI and Bloom Hergott Diemer.

Young’s credits include The Comeback and 10 Days in the Valley. He is repped by Haven Entertainment and Buchwald.