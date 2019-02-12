More/Medavoy Management has sign Mark Polish, who first stepped on the scene with the 1999 Sundance film Twin Falls Idaho, which he starred in and co-wrote with his twin brother and frequent collaborator Michael Polish.

Following the release of Twin Falls Idaho (via Sony Pictures Classics), Polish co-wrote and co-produced the comedy Jackpot (2001), which received the Indie Spirit John Cassavetes Award, and Northfork, also co-starring alongside James Woods, Nick Nolte, and Daryl Hannah.

Polish branched off on his own with Headlock, which is slated to be released later this year, and recently directed an episode on season two of the Showtime series, I’m Dying Up Here, as well as an episode of USA’s forthcoming Suits spin-off series, Pearson.

He’ll continue to be repped by Kaplan Stahler.