EXCLUSIVE: U.S. distributor Screen Media and Clay Epstein’s sales outfit Film Mode have struck a deal whereby the latter will represent Screen Media’s international sales titles. Where possible, the duo will also look to acquire world rights on projects going forward.

The partnership gets underway at this week’s EFM in Berlin, where Film Mode will handle sales of Screen Media’s lineup including movies Stray, A Very Nutty Christmas and You Might Be The Killer. Film Mode will also represent Screen Media’s 600-strong international sales library.

“Screen Media has been looking for new strategic partnerships as we begin to aggressively grow our business,” explained Screen Media President David Fannon. “Partnering with Film Mode not only allows us to work with a top-notch sales company and maximize our foreign presence, but we can now actively pursue more worldwide acquisition and co-production opportunities.”

“We’re delighted to be working more closely with the Screen Media team,” said Film Mode President Clay Epstein. “They have an excellent track record in distribution and a valuable catalogue that provides a competitive advantage in the marketplace, enabling us to better service our clients and producers.”

The two companies previously collaborated on 2016 thriller Sugar Mountain, starring Jason Momoa, Cary Elwes and Anna Hutchison.

Screen Media, acquired in 2017 by Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, is due to domestically release Terry Gilliam’s The Man Who Killed Don Quixote in April. The firm’s sales library includes Monster and What’s Eating Gilbert Grape.

Film Mode’s recent slate includes The Good Neighbor with James Caan and Gangster Land starring Milo Gibson and Jason Patric. Upcoming releases include Crypto starring Beau Knapp, Alexis Bledel and Kurt Russell, and the remake of David Cronenberg’s Rabid.