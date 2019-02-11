EXCLUSIVE: CAA has signed actress Saniyya Sidney for representation.

Sidney began her career at eight-years-old as “Young Kizzy” in the History Channel remake of the Alex Haley classic, Roots.

She went on to star alongside Oscar winners Viola Davis and Denzel Washington in Fences as their characters’ daughter, Raynell, and starred with Taraji P. Henson in the Oscar-nominated film, Hidden Figures which took the 2017 SAG Award for Best Ensemble.

Currently, she stars opposite Mark-Paul Gosselaar in the FOX series The Passage as Amy Bellafonte, executive produced by Matt Reeves.

Up next for Sidney is Julia Hart’s feature Fast Color opposite Gugu Mbatha-Raw.

Sidney will continue to be managed by Constance Tillotson at LA Management. Her attorney is Ziffren Brittenham.