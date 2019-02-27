The Accountant and Warrior director Gavin O’Connor is in talks to helm Warner Bros. action-thriller Fast, Deadline has confirmed.

O’Connor is in post on the Ben Affleck drama Torrance for Warners, so a production start date for Fast isn’t set yet. The screenplay is written by Taylor Sheridan and follows a former special forces commando who is tapped by the DEA to lead a black ops strike team against CIA-protected drug dealers.

Sheridan was initially hoping to direct, but a deal couldn’t be reached. At one point Chris Pratt was interested in the project. David Heyman and Jeff Clifford are producing through their Heyday Films label.

Variety first had the news.