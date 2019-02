Universal has just announced that Fast & Furious 9 (still to be titled) will drive from its Easter weekend April 10, 2020 release date to May 22, 2020, which is Memorial Day weekend.

Fast & Furious 9 parks itself next to Warner Bros./Legendary’s Godzilla vs. Kong, and Paramount’s The Spongebob Movie.

This will give F&F9 a four-day launch and summer play-ability.