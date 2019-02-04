Noah Hawley has finally found a date for production to start on the fourth season of Fargo.

FX boss John Landgraf, speaking at TCA, said that the show will go into production this winter and that the network will keep making it as long as creator Hawley is interested.

“We’ve actually now heard the season pitch for the fourth season of Fargo; Noah’s writing it and I read the first script and loved it. I didn’t know if it would go past one season [but] as long as he can come up with fantastic ideas, we’ll make them forever if he keeps coming up with them,” Landgraf added.

The fourth season of FX Networks’ Emmy-winning series will be toplined by Chris Rock, who will play the head of a crime family. Last year, EP Warren Littlefield told Deadline that the show will be set in Kansas City in 1950.

The city will serve as the crossroads and collision point of two migrations, Italians coming from Italy and African Americans fleeing the south to escape Jim Crow, both fighting for a piece of the American dream as two controlling crime syndicates. They are at an uneasy peace controlling an alternate economy of exploitation, graft and drugs. To cement their peace, the heads of both families have traded their eldest sons.

“Please don’t tell people this is the end,” Hawley told Deadline back in 2017.