This is the true story of how one social media platform partnered with MTV to bring The Real World back to the masses. and MTV Studios are launching the previously announced reimagined version of the old school reality series. As an added bonus, fans will be able to choose the seventh and final cast members for the new seasons via Facebook.

The Facebook community will play a key role in casting three reimagined seasons of the series. Yes, you heard that right. You will be able to choose who will be part of all the roommate drama, passionate arguments about social issues and scandalous hot tubbing. For each of the versions, taking place in the U.S., Mexico and Thailand, one of the cast members will be picked through Facebook poll results.

Starting this week, fans will be able to vote through The Real World‘s Facebook page. The in-video casting polls will be available for one week each starting with the U.S. followed by Mexico and Thailand on March 11.

Prior to the series premiere of the reimagined version, fans will also get to re-live some classic, buzzworthy moments and help pick favorite full seasons of The Real World for release on Facebook Watch. Voting starts on the show’s Facebook page March 4 for a three week period. The seasons with the most votes will be announced on March 25 and will be available to view on Facebook Watch in the lead up to the new season premiere this spring. Winners will be chosen from the following categories:

Favorite Season: New York (Season 1), San Francisco (Season 3), or Austin (Season 16)

Hottest Cast: London (Season 4), Key West (Season 17), or Ex-Plosion (Season 29)

Most Controversial Season: Los Angeles (Season 2), Las Vegas (Season 12), or Portland (28)

Facebook Watch will take full advantage of the social media platform and fans will have the opportunity to connect directly with the cast through Facebook Live, Groups and Watch Party as the season rolls out.

The Real World is co-produced by MTV Studios and Bunim/Murray Productions and will launch exclusively on Facebook Watch this spring.