EXCLUSIVE: has hired Comedy Central UK executive Brad Wood as it continues to make an aggressive move into the entertainment world.

Wood, who is Director of Acquisitions, Talent and Development at Viacom’s London base, will move to the social media platform’s international deal team. He will report to Bjoern Finkenberger, International Deal Team Lead, who joined just over a year ago, with the team overseen by Scott Hershkowitz, Deal Team Director, Media Partnerships, based in New York.

Wood will be responsible for content deals in Europe, Middle East and Africa and will cover a range of programming agreements. The deal team has historically been based out of the U.S. but given the increasing international reach of its Watch and Video teams, it is also expanding globally.

Deadline understands that he will leave the broadcaster later this month and start at Facebook in early March.

The deal team has been responsible for deals including its global arrangement with UEFA for Champions League games in Brazil and Latin America, originals such as Sorry For Your Loss, as well as highlights deals with the NBA.

Wood joins after over five years with Viacom; he joined in May 2013 as Head of Acquisitions from Discovery Networks, where he was Programming Manager, Lifestyle and Entertainment. He was subsequently promoted to cover talent and development at the pay-TV brand as it expanded into original content. During his tenure at Comedy Central, he has been responsible for bringing titles such as Impractical Jokers, Takeshi’s Castle and Joel & Nish Versus The World to the channel and picked up a raft of titles such as The Office, Bob’s Burgers, The Middle and Rick and Morty.

He was also part of the launch team for CC Live, which was a mix of live stand up and live versions of its commissions, and was the exec producer for a raft of stand up shows including Soho Theatre Live and Comedy Store.