EXCLUSIVE: Rob McElhenney and Charlie Day are rounding the cast for their half-hour scripted comedy series at Apple. Oscar winner F. Murray Abraham (Homeland, Amadeus), Imani Hakim (The Gabby Douglas Story, Everybody Hates Chris), It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia alum David Hornsby, Danny Pudi (Community, Duck Tales), Ashly Burch (OK K.O.! Let’s Be Heroes),Charlotte Nicdao (Thor: Ragnorak, Camp) and Jessie Ennis (Better Call Saul, Veep) have been cast opposite McElhenney in the comedy, which was given a straight-to-series order by Apple in August.

Written by McElhenney and Day, the cutting-edge comedy is set in a video game development studio and will explore the intricacies of the human condition through hilarious and innovative ways.

Shutterstock

Abraham will play C.W. Longbottom, a seasoned writer who works at the studio. Nicdao plays Poppy, the lead engineer at the studio. Hornsby is David, a hapless, emasculated producer. Pudi portrays Brad, an alpha male who works in the monetization department at the studio. Burch plays Rachel, who feels undervalued in her role as a game tester. Hakim is Dana, a sweet and studious game tester who loves nothing more than gaming. Ennis portrays Jo, David’s over-eager assistant.

The project marks McElhenney and Day’s first collaboration since It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia. McElhenney also will star in the series from the recently announced Lionsgate/3 Arts Entertainment venture and Ubisoft. McElhenney plays Ian, the Creative Director in the series.

McElhenney and Day executive produce under their RCG banner with 3Arts’ Michael Rotenberg and Nicholas Frenkel and Gérard Guillemot, Jason Altman and Danielle Kreinik for Ubisoft.