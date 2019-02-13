It’s been eight months since Amazon rescued Expanse, picking up a fourth season of the sci-fi series after it was canceled by Syfy.

“The show has come back strong,” Amazon Studios’ co-head of TV Vernon Sanders said during the network’s executive session at TCA. “The fans’ love has helped us build this; we can’t wait for them to see it.”

As to when that will happen, “Hopefully, we are working toward having it on before the end of the year,” he said, later reiterating that the plan for Expanse is to return before the end of 2019.

Sanders later shared more about what to expect next season. In the Season 3 finale, the Ring gates opened, with the gang passes through it. “We will see what is on the other side,” Sanders told Deadline.

He confirmed that all series regulars are coming back. Will The Expanse be bigger and better on Amazon?

“I may be biased but it is definitely an expansive Season 4 of The Expanse,” he said.