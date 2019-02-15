A year after being suddenly cut loose from The Blacklist over alleged harassment of a crew member, the NBC series’ long-time director and executive producer Michael Watkins is aiming to give Sony TV, producers Woodbridge Productions and co-executive producer Laura Benson a legal black eye.

The move comes in a breach of implied contract and failure to conduct investigation complaint filed today in Los Angeles Superior Court by the TV vet. In the paperwork, attorneys for Watkins alleges he was fired and suffered “blackballing” as a result of “power-hungry” co-EP Benson, also named as a defendant.

Watkins’s suit contends that the defendants launched a “smear campaign” against him, disregarding the truth. Watkins, who had worked on the show since 2012, was fired in Feb. 2018 for allegedly “laying hands” on a crew member, something he claims did not happen.

Watkins signed a two-year overall deal with Sony TV in 2015. The pact included a development component, on which Watkins was teaming with his producing partner Brian Gersh, former head of WME’s Motion Picture Talent Department.

In addition to The Blacklist, APA-repped Watkins served as producer on Prison Break, Las Vegas, Smallville, The X-Files and NYPD Blue, among others, and directed the pilots for Las Vegas and The Rockford Files reboot for NBC.

Watkins is represented by attorneys Steven D. Kramer of Kramer Madnick in Encino, Calif. and William A. Brewer in New York.