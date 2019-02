Focus Features bowed Everybody Knows laid claim to the highest per-screen average of the weekend at the specialty box office. The Cannes-opening film directed by Oscar-winning Iranian helmer Asghar Farhadi and starring Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem bowed in four locations, grossing $75,000 for an $18,743 average.

The frame’s biggest opening-weekend grosser was the 2019 Oscar Nominated Shorts, this year’s pack of Oscar-nominated short films — in Animated, Live Action and Documentary shorts — in 265 theaters via ShortsTV and Magnolia Pictures. Its widest first-weekend reach ever (67 more screens than last year) resulted in its highest-grossing opening weekend ever: a $912K total, good for a $3,442 per-screen average.

Among other openers, Gunpowder & Sky’s Lords of Chaos grossed $28K in four locations, averaging $7,021, while Good Deed Entertainment’s Matthew Broderick starrer To Dust played an exclusive engagement for $8,400. Menemsha Films bowed Heading Home: The Tale of Team Israel with seven playdates grossing $28,358 ($4,051 average). And Kino Lorber’s documentary The Gospel of Eureka played an exclusive New York engagement in its opening weekend for $5,200.

NEW RELEASES

2019 Oscar Nominated Shorts (ShortsTV/Magnolia Pictures) NEW [265 Theaters] Weekend $912,000, Average $3,442

Everybody Knows (Focus Features) NEW [4 Theaters] Weekend $75,000, Average $18,743

Heading Home: The Tale of Team Israel (Menemsha Films) NEW [7 Theaters] Weekend $28,358, Average $4,051, Cume $45,308

Lords Of Chaos (Gunpowder & Sky) NEW [4 Theaters] Weekend $28,086, Average $7,021

The Gospel Of Eureka (Kino Lorber) NEW [1 Theater] Weekend $5,200

To Dust (Good Deed Entertainment) NEW [1 Theater] Weekend $8,400

RETURNING/SECOND WEEKEND

Arctic (Bleecker Street) Week 2 [15 Theaters] Weekend $82,619, Average $5,508, Cume $149,526

Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga (FIP) Week 2 [193 Theaters] Weekend $250,000, Average $1,295, Cume $1,040,595

HOLDOVERS / THIRD+ WEEKENDS

The Invisibles (Greenwich Entertainment) Week 3 [18 Theaters] Weekend $36,000, Average $2,000, Cume $120,428

Never Look Away (Sony Pictures Classics) Week 3 [3 Theater] Weekend $40,465, Average $13,488, Cume $109,438

Perfectos Desconocido (Lionsgate) Week 5 [83 Theaters] Weekend $32,500, Average $392, Cume $1,000,870

Replicas (Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures) Week 5 [29 Theaters] Weekend $8,400, Average $290, Cume $4,037,541

Destroyer (Annapurna Pictures) Week 7 [144 Theaters] Weekend $77,645, Average $539, Cume $1,451,000

On The Basis Of Sex (Focus Features/Participant) Week 7 [416 Theaters] Weekend $507,000, Average $1,219, Cume $23,824,000

Stan & Ollie (Sony Pictures Classics) Week 7 [352 Theaters] Weekend $450,827, Average $1,281, Cume $4,323,793

Cold War (Amazon Studios) Week 8 [270 Theaters] Weekend $500,859, Average $1,855, Cume $2,882,558

Capernaum (Sony Pictures Classics) Week 9 [63 Theaters] Weekend $140,773, Average $2,234, Cume $734,063

If Beale Street Could Talk (Annapurna Pictures) Week 10 [266 Theaters] Weekend $274,477, Average $1,032, Cume $13,770,000

The Favourite (Fox Searchlight) Week 12 [605 Theaters] Weekend $800,000, Average $1,322, Cume $30,200,041

Free Solo (National Geographic Documentary Film/Greenwich Entertainment) Week 20 [153 Theaters] Weekend $307,200, Average $2,008, Cume $15,916,212

The Wife (Sony Pictures Classics) Week 26 [99 Theaters] Weekend $100,015, Average $1,010, Cume $9,101,062