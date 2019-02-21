EXCLUSIVE: Legion M has recruited Hellboy screenwriter Andrew Cosby to take on the showrunner role for Evermor, a planned steampunk TV series aimed at family audiences and partly inspired by Dr. Evermor’s Sculpture Park, an eccentric tourist attraction off of Highway 12 in south Wisconsin.

Cosby wrote the script for director Neil Marshall’s upcoming Hellboy reboot (in theaters April 12) from Lionsgate. Cosby also co-created the science-fiction series Eureka, which aired for five seasons on Syfy. In 2005, Cosby also co-founded Boom! Studios, the Los Angeles comic book company behind Irredeemable, 2 Guns, and Zombie Tales. In 2017, 20th Century Fox bought a $10 million minority stake in the publishing company.

Evermor is Legion M’s first bid to create an original television series and the company itself will be credited as an executive producer on the project. Legion M is now pursuing investment and distribution partners for the proposed series.

Legion M is the entertainment company that uses an equity crowdfunding model enabled by the Jumpstart Our Business Startups (JOBS) Act and invites genre fans to invest in the entertainment sector they already enjoy. In addition to in-house projects, the company invests in partner productions, among them Mandy, the recent Nicolas Cage revenge film, and filmmaker Kevin Smith’s upcoming feature Jay and Silent Bob Reboot.

Founded in 2016, Legion M now has 75,000 registered members, 15,000 company investors and more than $5 million in funding. Evermor was created by three Legion M members: Perry Covington, Erik Figi and Tya Kottler. The script was co-written by Covington and Fiji. The project is planned as a one-hour fantasy series.

The story synopsis: “Evermor follows orphaned teenage twins, Ellie and Sam, who are sent to live at the mysterious estate of their eccentric aunt, Dr. Catherine Evermor. A powerful secret reveals that their world is not what it seems, and neither are they. Ellie and Sam’s discovery of a wondrous machine called the Forevertron allows them to journey through the multiverse and its alternate Earths, finding danger, love, family, the limitless potential of human adventure and their ultimate destinies.”

Cosby said he was eager to join an inventive fantasy project aimed at family audiences.

“When Legion M first came to me with Evermor, I jumped at the chance to get involved,” Cosby said. “I’d love to see more family-friendly genre material like this on television. And the fact that the series was created by two up-and-coming writers who also happened to be Legion M members only added to my interest.”

Cosby is represented by Verve, Anonymous Content, and Stone Meyer & Genow LLP.