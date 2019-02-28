Eve Harlow (Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D.) is set as a series regular in Fox’s AI thriller drama pilot neXT from 24: Legacy co-creator/executive producer Manny Coto, This Is Us directors/executive producers John Requa and Glenn Ficarra and 20th Century Fox TV.

Fox

Written by Coto, neXt is described as a propulsive, fact-based thriller grounded in the latest A.I. research. It features a brilliant but paranoid former tech CEO who joins a Homeland Cybersecurity Agent and her team to stop the world’s first artificial intelligence crisis: the emergence of a rogue AI with the ability to continuously improve itself. Marrying pulse-pounding action with a layered examination of how technology is invading our lives and transforming us in ways we don’t yet understand, the series also presents us with a villain like we’ve never seen before, one whose greatest weapon against us is ourselves.

Harlow will play Gina. Easy to offend, a bit of a nerd and ultra woke, she works at the FBI cybercrime division.

Coto executive produces alongside Requa and Ficarra, who also directs, and Charlie Gogolak of Zaftig Films for 20th TV, where Zaftig is under a deal.

Known for her roles in the NBC miniseries Heroes Reborn and the CW’s The 100, Harlow recently appeared in recurring arcs on Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D and Rogue. She is repped by Industry Entertainment and Oscars Abrams Zimel & Associates.