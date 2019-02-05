3Pas Studios, the film, TV and digital production company run by Eugenio Derbez and Ben Odell to create content for English and Spanish dominant Latinos globally, is expanding its executive team. The company just hired two executives and promoted another: Carlos Aguirre as VP of feature films, Jessica Pavão upped to VP of TV and Jorge Alfaro who joins as manager of Spanish language content.

“We are very happy to welcome Jorge and Carlos, and to promote Jess. We have been carefully building a team that can take advantage of all of the opportunity for diverse content. After thirty years of creating shows and movies, I finally feel like the buyers are creating the supply for enormous demand for quality diverse content in English for a global market and Spanish regionally,” said Derbez in a statement.

Aguirre was most recently executive director of original content at millennial and Latinx-focused mitú. Prior to that, he served as creative executive for Paramount Pictures where he worked on such high-profile films as Bumblebee and A Quiet Place. He also served as director of development at Rampante, a content production company working with Time, Inc. But he began his career with Fox Television Studios where he was responsible for developing scripted dramas for the U.S. and Latin American markets as well as growing creative relationships between the studio and major broadcasters and production companies throughout Asia and Latin America. An immigrant from Peru, Aguirre has spent his career championing diverse voices, particularly within the Latinx community.

“With movies like Coco, Black Panther and Crazy Rich Asians, they all have something in common—they are big commercial movies with specific diverse points of view capable of reaching a global audience. With Carlos’ background and experience, we are able to focus on new opportunities to create English language movies with a Latinx feel and global appeal,” added Odell. “We continue to focus on vehicles for Eugenio as it will always be a priority but are expanding beyond into other genres.”

Pavão was previously director of development and has set up projects at multiple networks including ABC, NBC, Hulu, Starz, E! and FX. With a background in scripted and unscripted content, Jessica came to 3Pas in 2015 from Full Fathom Five, with previous stints at Fox, The CW and 25/7 Productions.

Alfaro will oversee Spanish language films and television for Latin America and the U.S. Hispanic audience. After working in private and investment banking, Alfaro moved to the film industry to work in acquisitions at the Mexican theater chain Cinépolis. After his receiving his master’s degree, Alfaro worked at companies such as Wild Bunch, Magnolia Pictures, Snapchat and most recently Salma Hayek’s Ventanarosa. Born in Mexico City, he has a passion for powerful, character-driven narratives and classical storytelling.