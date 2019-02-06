EXCLUSIVE: WME has signed Hanna star Esme Creed-Miles for representation in all areas. Creed-Miles plays the title character in the Amazon series that got a 24-hour sneak peek for subscribers after the bow of its Super Bowl ad Sunday night.

Hanna officially debuts on Amazon in March.

Creed-Miles’ other credits include Clio Barnard’s 2017 feature film Dark River starring Ruth Wilson, and, in 2018, Lisa Mulcahy’s Undercliffe and Bill Buckhurst’s Pond Life.

The actress continues to be represented by Conway van Gelder Grant.

In Hanna, Creed-Miles plays the title character, a girl raised in total seclusion in the remote woods of Eastern Europe trained by her mercenary father Erik Heller (Joel Kinnaman) to fight off those who would hunt her – such as the rogue CIA agents headed by operative Marissa Wiegler (Mireille Enos). When Hanna and her father are separated, the girl embarks on a perilous journey across Europe.

The series’ eight-episode first season was written and produced by David Farr (The Night Manager), who co-wrote the 2011 feature film starring Saoirse Ronan in the title role.