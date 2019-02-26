In the wake of Columbia Pictures amassing close to $119M at the worldwide box office off the $9M horror feature Escape Room, the studio is moving forward on the development of a sequel, Deadline has learned.

Adam Robitel will return to direct Escape Room 2, as well as writer Bragi F. Schut and producer Neal H. Moritz.

Escape Room follows six strangers who find themselves in a maze of deadly rooms, and must use their wits to find the clues or die.

Plot details for Escape Room 2 are being kept under wraps.

The pic which stars Deborah Ann Woll, Taylor Russell, Logan Miller, Jay Ellis and Tyler Labine opened to no. 2 at the Jan. 4-6 weekend B.O. amidst heavy post holiday competition with $18.2M, beating its $10M-$14M tracking estimates. Escape Room currently counts $56.1M at the domestic B.O., $62.5M abroad with several territories left to open.

The film opened in China on Jan. 18 to $8.5M and went on to take in $34.2M in the territory.