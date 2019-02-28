Dietland alumna Erin Darke is set as the lead in YouTube Premium’s comedy pilot It’s a Man’s World (working title), from Smash creator Theresa Rebeck, Christina Wayne’s Assembly Entertainment and ITV Studios America. In addition, Romeo Tirone (The Tick, Taken) has been tapped to direct and executive produce the pilot. Production began February 25 in New York.

Written by Rebeck, the story centers around Emma (Darke), a successful video game design executive and the sole breadwinner for her family, who is used to dodging the landmines that come with being a woman in a male-dominated field. When she gets fired without explanation and finds that she’s being blacklisted by everyone in her industry, Emma decides to dress as a man to get a new job and to continue supporting her family. As strange and politically incorrect as Emma’s new life may be, she starts to enjoy the newfound ease of access and power that comes with being a man.

Rebeck, Tirone and Wayne executive produce. Assembly Entertainment produces in association with ITV Studios America.

Known for her work in AMC’s Dietland, Darke was recently seen in a recurring role opposite Rachel Brosnahan in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. Her other previous credits include Amazon’s Good Girls Revolt and features Kill Your Darlings opposite Daniel Radcliffe, Love & Mercy opposite Paul Dano, and Don’t Think Twice. She also can be seen in Thank You For Your Service with Miles Teller and Haley Bennett. Darke is repped by ICM Partners and Greenlight Management.

Tirone, repped by WME, was most recently the co-executive producer/director on Amazon’s The Tick and concurrently the co-executive producer/director for NBC’s Taken.

Rebeck is repped by ICM Partners and Manage-ment.