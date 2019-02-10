Epix is set to launch Slow Burn, a six-episode docuseries based on a hit podcast by the same name, the premium television network announced today at TCA.

From Nixon and Watergate to Clinton’s impeachment, the podcast features host Leon Neyfakh delving into the strange subplots and forgotten characters involved in presidential scandals — flashing back to politically tumultuous times not so far removed from today.

Slate-produced Slow Burn, was named best podcast last month at the first iHeartRadio Podcast Awards.

Season one of the docuseries will mirror that of the podcast by looking back on the Watergate crisis and exploring its parallels with the present.

It is produced in partnership with Left/Right, a Red Arrow Studios company and Slate; with Neyfakh, Ken Druckerman and Banks Tarver for Left/Right and Dan Check, Julia Turner and Gabriel Roth for Slate serving as executive producers.

“With ‘Slow Burn,’ Leon Neyfakh took a profound and compelling journey through some of the most unforgettable times in political history,” Epix President Michael Wright said in a statement. “As huge fans of the podcast, we’re thrilled to work with our partners at Slate, Left/Right and, of course, Leon, to further explore what he so brilliantly brought to the fore.”

Neyfakh started his reporting career at the New York Observer before joining The Boston Globe as the staff writer for the Ideas section covering academia. At Slate, he reported on the criminal justice system and the Justice Department before co-creating Slow Burn with Andrew Parsons.

Slow Burn will premiere in late 2019 on Epix.