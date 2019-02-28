EXCLUSIVE: Entertainment One has signed a multi-year first-look deal for scripted and unscripted TV programming with MGMT.Entertainment. Under the pact, eOne will serve as the studio on all projects, in addition to managing the worldwide rights.

“I’ve known MGMT’s David Schiff for 30 plus years and I’ve always been impressed with his eye for talent and material,” said Mark Gordon, eOne’s President and Chief Content Officer of Film and Television. “MGMT has built an incredibly impressive roster and have established themselves as a true powerhouse in the industry. We are thrilled to embark on this new partnership to create television content for audiences worldwide.”

Launched in 2007 by David Schiff as The Schiff Company, the management firm run by partners Schiff, Courtney Kivowitz and Christian Donatelli, changed its name to MGMT. Entertainment in early 2015.

“In the current ever-changing landscape, our partnership with eOne will provide another outlet for our extraordinary clients’ ambitions. With eOne’s vast resources and highly skilled team, we look forward to producing great content together,” said David, Kivowitz and Donatelli in a joint statement.

MGMT.Entertainment represents a roster of established actors, writers, and filmmakers such as Kristina Lauren Anderson, Kevin Bacon, Helena Bonham Carter, Jeff Bridges, Glenn Close, Laure de Clermont-Tonnerre, Sara Colangelo, Dane DeHaan, Eminem, Ben Falcone, Donald Glover, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Ethan Hawke, Simon Helberg, Dan Levy, Steve Mallory, Melissa McCarthy, Ryan Phillippe, Aubrey Plaza, Stefani Robinson, Emmy Rossum, Alia Shawkat, Sissy Spacek, Liesl Tommy, and Hannah Pearl Utt.

MGMT’s Dianne McGunigle produces the Emmy- and Golden Globe-winning FX series Atlanta created by Glover, who additionally directs, writes, produces and stars in the show.